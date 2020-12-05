Congressman-Elect and former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) joined SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday where he discussed the highly contentious Georgia Senate runoff elections set for January 5.

“There’s a lot of talk about what he’s gonna do, or what he’s gonna say, once he gets there or if he is going to distract the efforts to get Loeffler and Perdue elected because he’s going to talk about what’s going on in the election,” Jackson told host Matthew Boyle about President Donald Trump visiting the state for a rally. “I hope he does both. I do not want him to let this go.”

Jackson went on to say that the efforts against Trump in the election were a “big deal.”

“We have to make a big deal about it because if we don’t, we will never get it back,” Jackson said. “They will set a precedent and things will happen in our future that ultimately destroy the Republican Party. He has to talk about that… he also has to let people know how important this runoff for the Senate is.”

“If we lose these two Senate seats, I don’t know that we’ll ever recover from it,” he added. “We will not be the same country, ten, twenty, thirty years from now because it opens the flood gate for everything they’ve been talking about.”

Jackson also said with a Democrat majority in the Senate, they will “put the final blow on small businesses” with regulations. “Small businesses are just barely hanging on right now. They will be completely devastated if they take the Senate back.”

Jackson also had a message for those who have suggested that supporters of President Trump not take part in the runoff elections.

“If you’re out there and you’re saying that you support President Trump and you’re upset about what happened to President Trump and then you’re telling people that you’re not going to vote in the Senate race, you’re a hypocrite,” Jackson said. “If you really care about keeping America great, you have to vote in this Senate election. You have to vote for our Republicans in this.”

“If you want to support President Trump, the best thing you can do right now is to make sure that we win both of these Senate races,” Jackson added. “Regardless of what happens to President Trump, I guarantee you this man isn’t going away. This fight’s not over.”

The runoff elections between Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and her Democrat challenger Raphael Warnock, and another between Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and his Democrat opponent Jon Ossoff, are scheduled for January 5 in the Peach State.