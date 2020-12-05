Kamala Harris: ’46 Days Until Joe Biden Becomes Our 46th President’

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) posted on Facebook Saturday morning that there are only “46 days until Joe Biden becomes our 46th president.”

Later in the afternoon, she posted again showing off a collection of “46” inaugural gear while linking to the Biden inaugural store.

Even though Harris is already counting down the days until Biden becomes president, there are still unsolved legal challenges playing out in key states, and the Electoral College has yet to cast their votes.