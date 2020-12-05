Live Updates*** Trump Holds Georgia Rally for Sens. Loeffler, Perdue

President Donald Trump will hold a Saturday evening rally in Valdosta, Georgia, for GOP Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue ahead of next month’s critical run-off elections that will determine control of the U.S. Senate.

7:38 PM: Trump claims Georgia’s governor and secretary of state are afraid of Stacey Abrams. Trump now talking about getting to know a lot of legislators and having some in his “pocket” as he pulls out a list. Trump now asking for signature verification before name-checking more legislators.

7:37 PM: Trump says he won all over the place except in swing states. He claims the election was rigged and says we can’t let it happen to Loeffler, Perdue. Trump now claiming “hundreds of thousands” of illegal votes were cast and poll watchers were thrown out.

7:35 PM: Trump talks about receiving the highest percentage of non-white votes for a Republican since the 1960s. He talks about winning 18 of 19 bellwether counties. Trump wonders how Joe Biden got 80 million votes but only gets 1,000 people online to watch his Thanksgiving address.

7:31 PM: Trump says he got the most votes for a sitting U.S. president and insists he didn’t lose. He says they found a lot more ballots. Trump says he received most votes than any other incumbent in history and “we lost.”

7:27 PM: Trump says he is here to ensure that Loeffer, Perdue win the most important election runoff in American history.

Trump says you have to make sure Georgia’s governor “gets a lot tougher” and he says people have to make sure votes are counted and ballots aren’t thrown away.

He talks about the importance of Senate committees and Georgians will decide whether their children will grow up under socialism or freedom. He says Democrats want to go further than socialism and usher in a “communistic” type of system.

He says Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are the two most radical candidates. Trump says they rigged the presidential election and insists he is still going to win it. He says they are going to try and rig the runoff.

“We continue to fight,” Trump says. “We’ve had some great moments.”

7:25 PM: Melania introduces Trump. Crowd chants “four more years.” Trump claims he won Georgia and “lots of other places.” Trump talks about being five down in Florida and winning by “a lot.” Trump says this has to be the first time someone lost the election after winning Florida and Ohio before saying he’s still fighting. He talks about numbers coming out of “ceilings and leather bags” that makes you wonder what’s going on. He says he’s thrilled to be back in Georgia and wishes everyone “Merry Christmas.”

Trump sends along prayers to Loeffler’s staffer who passed away in a car accident yesterday.

He also expresses warmest wishes to people suffering from COVID before talking about the vaccine. He says even some of his “enemies” are calling it a “medical miracle.” He says his administration should “always get credit” for the vaccine.

7:20 PM: Melania Trump thanks the crowd for coming out to support Trump, and she says “we must keep our seats in the Senate.” She says it is more important than ever for Georgians to exercise their right to vote in the runoff.

7:15 PM: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump get off Air Force One. Rally about to get started. “Defund Democracy” signs in the crowd.

7:05 PM: Loud cheers for Air Force One. Rally should be starting shortly.

So far on the Trump GA rally playlist: both “Don’t Stop Believing” and “We Are The Champions” — Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) December 6, 2020

6:45 PM: Enthusiastic crowd as usual.

See you tonight at 7PM, Georgia! pic.twitter.com/gMYtLGGqzI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2020

MOMENTS AGO: President Trump and First Lady Melania depart Joint Base Andrews en route to a rally in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/Vs8OQJRpLF — The Hill (@thehill) December 5, 2020

In Valdosta, GA- GOP Chairman David Shafer warming up the crowd.. by addressing the elephant in the room.

"The fight for election integrity goes hand in hand with electing David Perdue & Kelly Loeffler". — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) December 5, 2020

LOOK: People gathered for a GOP rally in Valdosta, Georgia on Saturday where President Trump will campaign for Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue as they seek reelection pic.twitter.com/y1TT7QCeY5 — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) December 5, 2020

Thousands are gathering in Valdosta for the president’s rally later tonight. It’s Trump’s first runoff rally in Georgia – but it might not his last. Local Republicans expect another visit before Christmas. #gapol #gasen pic.twitter.com/6O3qi5NPSp — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) December 5, 2020