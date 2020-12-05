Oregon Defends State Coronavirus Program Giving Federal Funds to Black People Only

As discussed below, we think the program may potentially, but would not necessarily, violate the equal protection clause of the United States Constitution and the privileges and immunities clause of the Oregon Constitution. … Under the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, which prohibits states from denying “equal protection of the laws” to individuals, state laws that classify individuals according to race or gender are subject to special scrutiny. … We are not aware of any evidentiary findings by the legislature or the Emergency Board in support of the OBDD grant program at issue here. Without any such findings, the program would almost certainly be unconstitutional under the Fourteenth Amendment. … Article I, section 20, of the Oregon Constitution, prohibits the state from providing privileges or immunities to a class of citizens if the privileges or immunities do not apply on the same terms to all citizens.

Two federal lawsuits have been filed: one by a logging company, Great Northern Resources; and the other by a Mexican-American coffee shop owner, Maria Garcia. (For her trouble, she has been labeled by Latino “leaders” as “anti-Black.”)

In a Facebook post last month, Revolucion announced its lawsuit, and was attacked by left-wing critics on social media:

Revolucion coffee house downtown Portland is showing it’s antiblackness. This place is 🚮🚮🚮 pic.twitter.com/uUAP7Nog4q — bitter jaded absence (@betterjustask) November 22, 2020

As the Wall Street Journal‘s James Freeman noted on Saturday, a federal judge already denied Great Northern Resources’ attempt to block further disbursements from the fund, but has yet to rule on the underlying constitutional issues in the case.

The first lawsuit is being funded by the Project on Fair Representation, which describes itself as “a nonprofit legal foundation based in Arlington, Virginia” whose mission “is to challenge in state and federal courts government distinctions and preferences made on the basis of race.”

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) and Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said last month: “The data show that Black Oregonians are experiencing disproportionate harm from COVID-19. … We must not allow pernicious and ideologically-motivated lawsuits to impede our efforts to deliver critical resources to Oregonians amid a devastating pandemic.”

