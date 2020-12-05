A retired firefighter was shot and fatally wounded Thursday afternoon while trying to thwart a carjacking in Chicago.

The Daily Mail reports that 65-year-old Dwain Williams was trying to prevent his Jeep Cherokee from being stolen when he was shot. Four suspects allegedly tried to carjack the Jeep outside a Let’s Get Poppin’ store, and Williams was shot in the abdomen while trying to stop them.

Fox News highlights that Williams “had popcorn in his hands” when the alleged carjackers struck. At some point, he pulled his own gun and shot back at the alleged carjackers, who then fled the scene.

Williams was a Chicago firefighter from 1992 to 2018.

According to Fox 32, There were 1,229 carjackings January 2020 through November 2020 in Chicago, far exceeding the 514 the city records for all of 2019.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.