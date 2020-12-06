Trump’s Mandate: ‘Georgia Patriots Must Show Up and Vote’ in U.S. Senate Runoff

VALDOSTA, Georgia — If there was any uncertainty about what President Donald Trump thought Georgians should do on January 5 regarding the U.S. Senate runoffs, he cleared that up during a rally in the Peach State on Saturday.

Before what appeared to be at least 10,000 attendees at a political rally staged more than a month after the presidential election and with temperatures in the low 50s and were in the upper 40s before the event’s conclusion, Trump urged his Georgia supporters to vote for Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) in the January runoff election.

“We’re gathered here tonight to ensure — a very important word, ensure — because these are two great, great people, that I know so well, and respected by everybody in Washington and beyond,” Trump declared, “that David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler win the most important congressional runoff probably in American history. I really believe that. I think it’s an American — there’s never been a time like this where you have two at one time.”

Loeffler faces Democrat challenger Raphael Warnock, and Perdue faces Democrat Jon Ossoff on the January 5 runoff ballot.

“At least you have two beauties,” he continued. “And you know what, you also have two beauties running against him, but beauty in a different way. They’re two beauties. But there’s never been a case where a state has had this prominence on Senate races because they’re never together. This is something that’s very important, and you have to get out, you have to vote, you have to make sure you have every vote counted. Everyone has to count.”

Earlier in the week, attorneys Sidney Powell and Lin Wood held a press conference and told attendees not to participate in the upcoming Senate runoff election.

“I think I would encourage all Georgians to make it known that you will not vote at all until your vote is secure, and I mean that regardless of party,” Powell said.

Wood echoed the sentiment by saying, “Do not be fooled twice. This is Georgia. We ain’t dumb. We’re not going to go vote on January 5 on another machine made by China. You’re not going to fool Georgians again.”

Trump acknowledged his self-proclaimed allies were urging Georgia voters to do otherwise. He addressed that issue head-on.

“If you don’t get out and vote, they’re going to win,” he said. “Now, you know, a lot of people, friends of mine say let’s not vote. We’re not going to vote because we’re angry about the presidential election — and they’re friends of mine. They are people that are great people. They are real friends. And more than just two, there are numerous people, and it’s almost like a protest. But if you do that, the radical left wins. OK, it was sort of an instinct of mine, you know, you’re angry because so many votes were stolen, it was taken away. And you say, well, we’re not going to do it.”

“We can’t do that,” Trump continued. “We have to actually do just the opposite. We can’t do that. We can’t do that. We have to do just the opposite. If you don’t vote, the socialists and the communists win. They win. Georgia patriots must show up and vote for these two incredible people. And I’m telling you, they are two of the finest people you’ll ever meet. We can fight for the presidency and fight to elect your two great senators, and we can do it at the same time. We’ll do it at the same time. It is all right. The election is about David Perdue, one of the greats; Kelly Loeffler, a person who is just unbelievable.”

The President’s desire for Georgians to vote was a theme throughout Trump’s address. On at least a half-dozen different occasions, Trump explicitly urged attendees to vote.

He warned of the consequences of Loeffler and Perdue defeats on January 5.

“If these two don’t get in, or if I don’t get in, in and these [two] don’t, we have got to get — the best would be all three, nothing will happen — all three,” he said. “But they want to destroy the sanctity of the Supreme Court, the importance of the Supreme Court, the majesty of the Supreme Court. They’ll terminate religious liberty, cancel free speech, and force you to fund extreme late-term abortion. And there will be nothing to stop them. If they don’t get in, there’s gonna be nothing to stop them. You have no idea how bad it will be. There will be nothing.”

Trump also warned of the possibility of a Democrat-controlled U.S. Senate changing the rules of the body to end the filibuster, which would make it easier for Democrats to push through a far-left agenda.

“I used to argue with certain people about the filibuster,” he said. “I said, look, I don’t like it either, but I do it because I know they’re going to do it. Everybody said, ‘Oh, they’ll never do it.’ They’re doing it. They’ve already announced they’re gonna do it. That means they can do anything they want.”

Near the conclusion of his remarks, he reiterated the importance of both Georgia Republicans winning in the January election.

“Everything that we’ve achieved together is on the line on January 5,” Trump said. “In this election, you can send a message to the fake news media. And there’s a lot of them, right back there. And they’ll find something wrong with this evening. I don’t know what it is, but they’ll find something wrong. Maybe it was the person that shouted, “Love.” They’ll say it was a horrible protester. They’ll find something, Kelly and David.”

“They’re going to find something — they’re looking,” he continued. “They’re having a hard time. It’s been a lovefest. This is a love fest for these two people. But they all want the Silicon Valley censors and the corrupt Democrat political machine. They’re partners. You must vote for David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Go out and vote. With your help, we are going to continue our mission to save America.”

