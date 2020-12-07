On Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. House Democrats, led by Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro, will convene a hearing that will ignite their extreme abortion agenda, including their goal of repealing the Hyde Amendment and forcing American taxpayers to fund abortions.

“The Hyde amendment is a discriminatory policy and one that is routinely considered — every year as a legislative rider — but we are in a moment to reckon with the norm,” tweeted DeLauro, incoming chair of the House Appropriations Committee, November 30.

The Hyde amendment is a discriminatory policy and one that is routinely considered — every year as a legislative rider — but we are in a moment to reckon with the norm. We are moving forward as we discussed and I promised in August. — Rosa DeLauro (@rosadelauro) November 30, 2020

The hearing of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies is titled “The Impact on Women Seeking an Abortion but are Denied Because of an Inability to Pay.”

“Because of Hyde, too many are hostage to their geography,” DeLauro said. “In the coming Congress, the House spending bill will not include it.”

We are holding a hearing on December 8th on “The Impact on Women Seeking an Abortion but are Denied Because of an Inability to Pay." Our witnesses @HerminiaPalacio @Reprorightsdoc and @amandabeatrizTX have the expertise to move this conversation forward. — Rosa DeLauro (@rosadelauro) November 30, 2020

DeLauro’s committee has invited three pro-abortion speakers: Hermina Palaccio, president of the Guttmacher Institute; Dr. Jamila Perritt, resident CEO of Physicians for Reproductive Health; and Amanda Beatriz Williams, executive director of the Lilith Fund for Reproductive Equity.

“There won’t be a hint of objectivity in this hearing,” Father Frank Pavone, national director of Priests for Life, said in a statement sent to Breitbart News:

The truth about the Hyde Amendment is that most Americans support it. They don’t want the blood of millions of abortion victims on their hands. I’m not expecting any of the pro-abortion speakers to acknowledge this fact. Nor will they care that Hyde has saved 2.4 million children’s lives.

Evolution of @JoeBiden 1980's Joe Biden: I'm pro-life.

1988-2000's: Abortion is ok taxpayers shouldn't pay for it.

June 3, 2019: taxpayers should pay

June 5, 2019: taxpayers shouldn't pay

June 7, 2019: oh wait, I meant taxpayers SHOULD pay for abortionshttps://t.co/nunl6vNnC6 — March for Life Action (@MFLAction) June 7, 2019

Christina Bennett, communications director of the Family Institute of Connecticut, will present the pro-life position at the hearing.

Pavone said he is “delighted that Christina will be testifying.”

“I work closely with her on the ‘Catholics for Trump’ Coalition,” he added, observing the importance of the outcome of the Georgia Senate run-off elections to whether Democrats will achieve their goal of an extreme abortion agenda.

Since 1976, the Hyde Amendment has been added to appropriations bills to protect American taxpayers from funding most abortions.

Ahead of the hearing, Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser observed that, despite the “strong rebuke” House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi received in the November election, House Democrats remain “emboldened by a potential Biden administration,” and “are once again pushing to force hardworking taxpayers to fund abortion on demand.”

Dannenfelser explained further:

Their extremism not only harms women and families, destroys countless innocent unborn children, and decimates the minority communities they claim to support, but it is also deeply unpopular even among rank-and-file Democrats.

“We are proud to stand with Christina Bennett, whose powerful story of being scheduled for abortion and spared at the last minute utterly contradicts the abortion lobby narrative,” she stated. “We also thank our pro-life Republican allies for their vigilance and encourage them to keep standing firm against the Biden-Pelosi agenda.”