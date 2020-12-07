House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) will fundraise Monday for Georgia Senate Democrat candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.
Former Baltimore County Executive Ted Venetoulis said Monday that Pelosi will headline a fundraiser Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET for the pivotal Georgia Senate runoffs.
Venetoulis said, “Everyone in town, certainly Democrats in town and others want to help. Everyone realizes how critical it is to the Biden administration to be able to secure their policies and programs.”
Other prominent Democrats such as House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD), Baltimore Mayor-elect Brandon Scott, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Sens. Ben Cardin (D-MD), and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) will join the fundraiser for Warnock and Ossoff.
The flyer for the fundraiser has suggested giving starting at $500 and up to $15,6000.
Venetoulis added that the Democrats’ fundraising would boost the candidates’ ground game in Georgia.
“Getting the vote out is the critical element there. You need financial resources to do that,” he said.
Venetoulis said, “The more money they can get from outside of the district, which is essentially what the Republicans are doing, the more they can invest in their ground game and in their own campaign. It is critical.”
Pelosi’s fundraising for Ossoff and Warnock follows as the leading House Democrat faces a shrinking majority. Republicans managed to flip roughly net ten seats in the House.
The Georgia Senate runoffs play a critical role in the battle for control of the Senate majority. If both Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) lose in January, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), the likely next vice president, becomes the tie breaking vote in the Senate. This would likely make Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) the next Senate majority leader.
John Burke, the communications director for the Perdue campaign, said in a statement on Monday that Pelosi believes that a win for Ossoff and Warnock would give Pelosi and Schumer the votes to pass a leftist agenda in Congress:
Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer know that the Ossoff-Warnock ticket would give them the votes they need to defund our police, eliminate private health insurance, and allow illegal immigrants to vote. That’s why they’re making it their number one priority to raise money for these two radical Democrats.
“Far-left California and New York Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are doing everything they can to help Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, as they know they are essential votes for their socialist agenda,” National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) spokesman Nathan Brand told Breitbart News in a comment Monday. “Tonight’s fundraiser is the latest example of how radicals are backing these Georgia Democrats because Ossoff and Warnock will allow Democrats to “change America” through far-left policies.”
Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.