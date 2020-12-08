Donald Trump Downplays Talk of 2024 Run: ‘Let’s Do This One First’

President Donald Trump promised to keep fighting the 2020 presidential election results in a video posted on Tuesday, downplaying a possible run in 2024.

“You know they’re saying 2024, I said, ‘I’m not interested in it right now. Let’s do this one first,'” Trump said to cheering supporters.

The president commented on the fight at the White House Christmas party with supporters.

He joked he was ready to speak frankly with his friends there, but that there were several phones recording his remarks. Video of the president’s remarks was posted on Twitter by former Trump advisor Dr. Sebastian Gorka.

“I don’t want to go four years forward, I want to go four weeks back,” he said. “We never give up we caught tremendous fraud.”

Last week, a video emerged from a Christmas party of Trump hinting that he was ready to run in 2024

But at this event, Trump was adamant about the fight for the 2020 election.

“We had an election where we won by a lot, everybody knows it, even the other side knows it … we actually won by a landslide,” Trump said.

Trump previewed an election challenge going to the Supreme Court, and said that the fighting would continue for six more weeks.

“It’s going to be an incredible six incredible weeks and you’re going to see a lot of action, that I can tell you,” he said.

Trump supporters remain united: pic.twitter.com/o5vyKOP6Br — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 6, 2020

Trump urged judges in the judicial system, and even a Supreme Court Justice, to hear their legal case.

“We need a judge or justice with courage with what it takes, with wisdom, we need somebody with wisdom to set it right,” he said.

Trump also previewed four more years as president.

“We’ve had a great four years and one way or another we’re going to have a great four years because this next four years is going to be very exciting. We won’t talk beyond that,” he said.