Donald Trump Jr.: Trump’s Accomplishments on the Ballot in Georgia

ATLANTA — Donald Trump Jr. released an ad Thursday calling on Georgians to defend President Donald Trump’s accomplishments by preserving the Senate Republican majority.
“The radical left wants to tear down everything we’ve accomplished — defunding the police, eliminating private health insurance, and dismantling the Supreme Court,” Trump Jr. says in the ad. “On January 5, the U.S. Senate is on the line, and my father’s accomplishments are on your ballot. Don’t let them take Georgia.”
Stop the radical left.
Vote for @KLoeffler & @Perduesenate!!! #GASEN pic.twitter.com/L9Tak8JlQj
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 8, 2020
