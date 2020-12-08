Donald Trump Jr.: Trump’s Accomplishments on the Ballot in Georgia

President Donald Trump and Trump Jr. have urged Georgians to vote in the January Senate runoffs. The Senate runoffs to reelect Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) play a pivotal role in the battle for the Senate majority. If Loeffler and Perdue lose their Senate races, then Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), the likely next vice president, becomes the Senate’s tiebreaking vote.

This would give a Democrat-controlled Congress significant latitude to try to undo Trump’s legacy.

Budowich said on Tuesday, “Trump supporters in Georgia must hold the line. If Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock win, their socialist policies will destroy this nation. Protecting the president’s accomplishments and saving America will be decided by the voters of Georgia.”

Democrats have invested significant resources to flip the Senate blue by ousting Loeffler and Perdue.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) held a high-priced fundraiser for Georgia Senate Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who supports the Green New Deal and Medicare for All, will hold a fundraiser for Ossoff on Tuesday evening.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.