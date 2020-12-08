A majority of Americans suspect that universal mask-wearing and various lockdowns will be necessary for at least six more months, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Tuesday found.

The survey found that concern of the Chinese coronavirus remains high, with 51 percent indicating that they are personally “very concerned. Twenty-nine percent said they remain “somewhat” concerned.

When asked how much longer will it be necessary for “some kind of anti-coronavirus lockdown to continue,” a majority predicted that it will be necessary for the next six months, at least. Specifically, 36 percent said “six months to a year,” nine percent said “at least 18 months,” five percent said “for the next couple years,” and three percent said “indefinitely.” Forty-one percent said “less than six months.” Fifty-percent of Democrats said it will be necessary for six months to a year, but a majority of Republicans, 60 percent, believe it will be less:

Respondents were also asked how much longer Americans will be required to wear masks in public places. Once again, a majority indicated that it will be required for at least the next six months:

Less than six months: 28 percent

Six months to a year: 39 percent

At least 18 months: 16 percent

For the next couple years: 7 percent

Indefinitely: 5 percent

Not sure: 5 percent

A plurality of Republicans, 46 percent, said masks will be required for less than six months, with 32 percent indicating it could last six months to a year. Half of Democrats agree with the latter, though 11 percent of Democrats said masks will be required “for the next couple of years.”

The survey, conducted December 3-6, 2020 among 1,000 likely U.S. voters, has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday released guidance encouraging universal masking indoors, calling for “consistent and correct use of face masks, including within the household if there is a COVID-19 case or a person with a known or possible exposure in the household.”