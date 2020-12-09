Ambulance Team Ambushed, Robbed at Gunpoint in De Blasio’s NYC

An ambulance team was allegedly ambushed and robbed at gunpoint Monday about 11 p.m. in Brooklyn, New York.

An ambulatory team consisting of “a 45-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman” arrived at an address given on a 911 call only to go to the 11th floor of the building and allegedly get robbed at gunpoint, ABC 7 reported.

The suspect(s) allegedly “took their supply bag” and sent them back to their ambulance. The bag was later recovered “with the radio and tablet missing.”

The ambulatory team was part of the FDNY and neither team member was injured, FOX 5 said.

It is not clear how many suspects were involved in the incident.

On December 8, 2020, Breitbart News reported that shootings in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s NYC were approaching a 14-year high.

NY1 quoted NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea saying, “We have made staggering numbers of gun arrests, taking guns off the streets from felons, doing it almost always without a shot being fired. But when you look three days later, four days later, those individuals are back on the street committing more gun violence.”

He added, “Until we come to that realization as a society — is this what we want? It’s good to have philosophical discussions about ‘end mass incarceration’ and ‘end incarceration’ but you don’t want to do it by turning the innocent public into jails in their own apartments and houses.”

The first 11 months of 2020 witnessed a 96 percent surge in NYC shootings and there was greater than 100 percent increase November 2020 compared to November 2019.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.