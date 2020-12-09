DACA Illegal Alien Charged with Murdering Girl by Giving Her Fentanyl

An illegal alien who previously was shielded from arrest and deported by President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program has been charged with first-degree murder and sexual assault in Arapahoe County, Colorado.

Jorge Alexander Che-Quiab, a 25-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was charged this month with first-degree murder after he allegedly gave fentanyl to 16-year-old Alexis Krzystek, causing her to overdose and die.

Che-Quiab first illegally entered the United States through the southern border at an unknown date. In 2014, Che-Quiab was granted DACA protections but was kicked out of the program after failing to renew his application.

According to law enforcement, Che-Quiab arrived at an August party with at least three minor girls and an 18-year-old woman and gave them fentanyl, which he told them was oxycodone. Then, Che-Quiab admitted to police that he and another man sexually assaulted multiple girls, including a 14-year-old girl, who were either high or drunk ,for which he is accused of sexual assault.

Che-Quiab, police said, did not call 911 when Krzystek began turning blue and instead went to sleep. The next morning, Krzystek was not breathing and Che-Quiab called 911 before getting rid of drugs that were in the residence.

When police arrived on the scene, they found fentanyl and heroin.

Last week, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency placed a detainer on Che-Quiab, asking Arapahoe County officials to release the DACA illegal alien to their custody if he is released at any time.

According to ICE, Colorado’s sanctuary state policy allowed Che-Quiab to post bail in October and get released from jail after being arrested in August for drug possession, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and child abuse with reckless bodily injury.

“Colorado’s sanctuary policy continues to fail the residents of this great state by ensuring that criminals who don’t belong here are released to the community where they could potentially harm more people,” ICE official John Fabbricatore said in a statement.

Che-Quiab faces 13 felony charges and is being held on a $2 million bond.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.