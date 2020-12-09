Jon Ossoff Wants Beto O’Rourke-Style Gun Control for Georgians

Democrat Senate candidate Jon Ossoff’s plan to ban semiautomatic rifles is reminiscent of Robert “Beto” O’Rourke’s not-so-distant pledge to take away Americans’ AR-15s.

It was during the 2019 Democrat presidential primary when O’Rourke said, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.”

O’Rourke bobbed and weaved for weeks when questioned about the confiscatory pledge. Then, in typical Democrat fashion, tried to paint police enforcement of a ban on AR-15 ownership as something other than confiscation. On October 16, 2019, he told MSBNC’s Morning Joe that police would go to homes to “recover” the rifles from the non-compliant once the ban was implemented.

Now, Ossoff has not yet explained how he would implement his ban–or deal with the non-compliant–but he is clear in his push to ban semiautomatic rifles and “high capacity” magazines.

On his campaign website Ossoff says, “I support a ban on the sale of semi-automatic rifles (“assault weapons”) and high-capacity magazines to the general public.”

Ossoff’s ban is very O’Rouke-like, and it will be interesting to see how a gun-loving state such as Georgia votes when it comes to a politician who is running on a pledge to outlaw many of their favorite guns, not to mention an untold number of their favorite magazines.

Ossoff is running against pro-Second Amendment Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) in Georgia’s January 5, 2021, run-off.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.