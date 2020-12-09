Jon Ossoff Wants Beto O’Rourke-Style Gun Control for Georgians

Jon-Ossoff-humble-640x480-Getty
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
AWR Hawkins

Democrat Senate candidate Jon Ossoff’s plan to ban semiautomatic rifles is reminiscent of Robert “Beto” O’Rourke’s not-so-distant pledge to take away Americans’ AR-15s.

It was during the 2019 Democrat presidential primary when O’Rourke said, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.”

O’Rourke bobbed and weaved for weeks when questioned about the confiscatory pledge. Then, in typical Democrat fashion, tried to paint police enforcement of a ban on AR-15 ownership as something other than confiscation. On October 16, 2019, he told MSBNC’s Morning Joe that police would go to homes to “recover” the rifles from the non-compliant once the ban was implemented.

Now, Ossoff has not yet explained how he would implement his ban–or deal with the non-compliant–but he is clear in his push to ban semiautomatic rifles and “high capacity” magazines.

On his campaign website Ossoff says, “I support a ban on the sale of semi-automatic rifles (“assault weapons”) and high-capacity magazines to the general public.”

Ossoff’s ban is very O’Rouke-like, and it will be interesting to see how a gun-loving state such as Georgia votes when it comes to a politician who is running on a pledge to outlaw many of their favorite guns, not to mention an untold number of their favorite magazines.

Ossoff is running against pro-Second Amendment Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) in Georgia’s January 5, 2021, run-off.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkinsa weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.