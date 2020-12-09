Report: Hunter Biden Investigation Linked to Chinese Company in Laptop Emails

Biden
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images
Joel B. Pollak

CNN’s Simon Prokupecz reported Wednesday that an investigation into Hunter Biden’s taxes includes a gift given to him in 2017 by Ye Jianming, the founder of the CEFC China Energy Co.

Emails reported by the New York Post from Hunter Biden’s laptop in October — which CNN deliberately ignored — suggested that Hunter Biden was involved in a joint venture with CEFC to create a new company in which former Vice President Joe Biden may have been assigned a 10% ownership stake.

Hunter Biden’s former business partner, Tony Bobulinski, corroborated the story — and told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that he became alarmed when Hunter Biden began acting as the personal attorney for Jianming. CEFC later went bankrupt.

Hunter Biden and the Biden-Harris transition team acknowledged Thursday that Hunter was under investigation by the U.S. Attorney in Delaware over his taxes:

Fox News said the investigation was separate from a money laundering investigation it reported in October. But CNN’s Prokupecz — ironically — linked the new investigation to the laptop story, albeit perhaps inadvertently:

The Post originally reported that the Biden family deal with Jianming’s company was discussed in 2017, Joe Biden’s first year out of office.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His newest e-book is Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.