Report: Hunter Biden Investigation Linked to Chinese Company in Laptop Emails

CNN’s Simon Prokupecz reported Wednesday that an investigation into Hunter Biden’s taxes includes a gift given to him in 2017 by Ye Jianming, the founder of the CEFC China Energy Co.

Emails reported by the New York Post from Hunter Biden’s laptop in October — which CNN deliberately ignored — suggested that Hunter Biden was involved in a joint venture with CEFC to create a new company in which former Vice President Joe Biden may have been assigned a 10% ownership stake.

Hunter Biden’s former business partner, Tony Bobulinski, corroborated the story — and told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that he became alarmed when Hunter Biden began acting as the personal attorney for Jianming. CEFC later went bankrupt.

Hunter Biden and the Biden-Harris transition team acknowledged Thursday that Hunter was under investigation by the U.S. Attorney in Delaware over his taxes:

Hunter Biden under federal investigation. Statement released short time ago: pic.twitter.com/LZhnwNJWs3 — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 9, 2020

Fox News said the investigation was separate from a money laundering investigation it reported in October. But CNN’s Prokupecz — ironically — linked the new investigation to the laptop story, albeit perhaps inadvertently:

At least one of the matters investigators have examined is a 2017 gift of a 2.8-carat diamond that Hunter Biden received from CEFC's founder and former chairman Ye Jianming after a Miami business meeting, one person briefed on the matter said. @PamelaBrownCNN @evanperez — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) December 9, 2020

The Post originally reported that the Biden family deal with Jianming’s company was discussed in 2017, Joe Biden’s first year out of office.

