Watch: Joe Biden Introduces Nominee for ‘Health and Education Services’ — Then Twice Botches His Name

Former Vice President Joe Biden introduced another round of nominees Tuesday he said would serve in his presidential cabinet before botching both a department and his appointee’s name.

Joe Biden defeated AGAIN by the Teleprompter. "For Secretary of Health and Education Services, I nominate Xavier Bacheria." Joe Biden is a mess. It's Health and Human Services. And it's Xavier Becerra. Biden doesn't know the the cabinet office or name of the official. pic.twitter.com/5joLVKgdcc — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 8, 2020

“We still have much to do in the year ahead and sadly, much difficulty as well,” Biden predicted, as if he foreshadowing what was going to happen to himself in the moments after.

“We’ll be far, far from done,” he continued, “yet, it’s possible after 100 days we’ll be much further along in the fight against this pandemic.”

Biden said he was “grateful” to those on his virus team.

“I’m really proud of this group,” he said as he announced “Secretary of Health and Education Services,” a nonexistent agency.

“I nominate Xavier Bokeria,” Biden said, before he paused and attempted to correct himself, only to mispronounce it again, saying “Bashera.”

Becerra pronounces his name like “Ba-sara.”

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, who the media has declared the vice president-elect, sat silently behind Biden as he spoke.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays–download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.