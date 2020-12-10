Joe Biden policy director Stef Feldman is promising “big, bold changes through executive action” on guns.

The NRA posted a video of Feldman talking about all the areas in which Biden might be able to use execution actions. Those areas include “policing and climate” and guns:

The @NRA has obtained a new video from yesterday of @StefFeldman, @JoeBiden's policy director, promising "BIG, BOLD" gun control executive action as first priority. We must keep fighting, patriots! pic.twitter.com/K9DnAdMD8A — NRA (@NRA) December 9, 2020

On November 7, 2020, Reuters said that Biden planned to use executive action to “ban the importation of assault weapons.”

Ironically, Kamala Harris campaigned using executive action against the import of certain firearms as well. On May 15, 2019, Politico reported Harris planned to use such action for “banning the importation of AR-15-style assault weapons.”

The National Shooting Sports Foundation responded to Harris’ executive action pledge by noting the import of such rifles is already blocked, based on the ATF’s interpretation of import guidelines, and this has been the case since 1989.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.