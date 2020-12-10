Wall Street donors for Democrat Joe Biden are hosting multiple fundraisers for Georgia Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, who are challenging Senators Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) in a highly-contested runoff election.

Analysis by Bloomberg reviewed donations from Wall Street in House and Senate elections this year, noting that the financial industry’s biggest donors to Biden are now aiding Warnock and Ossoff with campaign cash.

Bloomberg reports:

Biden bundler and Signum Global Advisors Chairman Charles Myers, whose fundraising network is centered in the financial services industry, said he’s attended at least seven fundraisers for the Georgia races since the election and plans to host one himself. “I’m amazed at the amount of fundraisers there are,” Myers said. [Emphasis added] Though divided government in the past has helped stocks, this time he said Democratic financiers hope a Democrat-controlled Senate can lead to a stronger stimulus package or infrastructure bills that might otherwise be stymied by McConnell. [Emphasis added]

Myers maxed out his donations to Biden during the presidential election against President Trump, as did a number of Wall Street executives who were nearly unanimously aligned behind the former vice president and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

The Bloomberg analysis also found that was the case in House and Senate elections. Wall Street donations for Democrats exceeded their donations for Republicans by at least $13 million, not including their contributions to Biden, which totalled out to at least $74 million compared to Trump’s roughly $18 million.

