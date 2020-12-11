AP: Gun Control Will Not Come Easy for Joe Biden

The Associated Press warned determined gun controllers Joe Biden is not going to come by new gun laws easily, as lawmakers are not eager to line up and support restrictions on the Second Amendment.

The AP reported the majority of Biden’s proposed gun controls are the same ones that Democrats have been pushing for decades.

Those include “renewing a ban on AR-style rifles, universal background checks, restrictions on high-capacity magazines and a federal red flag law designed to prevent people at risk of harming themselves or others from purchasing a firearm.”

President Trump warned that gun control plans put forward by Joe Biden and the left would “terminate” Arizona’s gun-friendly culture. https://t.co/5MGb0Ahryz — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 29, 2020

The news service pointed out that while Biden has pledged to put these controls in place, nearly all of them will require the support of the Senators and U.S. Representatives, many of whom are not interested in supporting gun control.

The AP suggests there are other gun controls Biden might be able to pursue, such a renewal of Obama-era rules forcing Social Security recipients to forfeit Second Amendment rights if they they required help managing their finances.

Breitbart News reported that President Trump signed a repeal of Obama’s Social Security gun ban on February 28, 2017.

Joe Biden’s gun control proposals include supporting legislation to limit Americans to purchasing only one firearm a month. https://t.co/QuyrhDQ9hY — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 27, 2020

The AP spoke with Second Amendment Foundation’s Alan Gottlieb about the left’s gun control agenda. He stressed how important it is for Republicans to win the two Senate seats up for grabs in Georgia’s January 5, 2021, run-off election.

But regardless of who wins that, Gottlieb noted pro-Second Amendment Americans have the benefit of knowing ahead time exactly what the left wants to do, should they consolidate their power: “We know where they’re coming from, we know what they want to do. They have a very long laundry list of things they’d like to accomplish. And we’ll see where we go with that.”

