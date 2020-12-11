The Arizona Republican Party, led by chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward, announced on Friday it is appealing its election integrity case, taking it to the U.S. Supreme Court after the Arizona Supreme Court dismissed the case.

“Our case is going to the Supreme Court of the United States,” Ward announced on Friday, expressing hope that it will be expedited and noting that, if accepted, they will only be the third 2020 presidential election case accepted by the highest court in the land:

In today's update, Chairwoman @kelliwardaz announces our appeal to the United States Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/kTfTVl5HTF — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) December 11, 2020

Ward explained they decided to appeal to the Supreme Court because they “have not had due process”:

It is unconstitutional for us not to have due process, which is time to be able to make a case, do discovery, and hold an entire hearing. The judge set unrealistic deadlines. He believed he had to have his case out of his hands by December 8. Well, that only gave us three days to examine up to three million ballots, which we all know is impossible. And in Arizona, it’s interesting because for over 100 years, we’ve had to file an election contest the day after the election is certified. So that gives us only eight days to do the entire job that we need to do, and everyone knows that it’s not enough time to do the job in a case that’s important as choosing our next president. So this is going to go to the Supreme Court.

“The media loves to say, ‘Show us the evidence.’ We found evidence, but then, we didn’t have enough time to do more discovery because they kept that evidence locked up,” the Arizona GOP chairwoman said.

“It’s smoke and mirrors and the people of Arizona see right through it. So do the people of America as a whole,” she said, adding that Democrats do not care about accountability, transparency, or the integrity of the election.

The decision follows the Arizona Supreme Court’s dismissal of the lawsuit Ward brought forth, concluding that plaintiffs “offered no evidence” that the 1,626 duplicated ballot samples were not sufficient or that counting more ballots would result in the exposure of widespread fraud.

According to the Patch, the “court-ordered sampling of 1,626 duplicated ballots found Trump lost seven votes due to errors in ballot processing in Maricopa County.”