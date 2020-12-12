Both of the Georgia Senate runoff races to culminate in January are neck-and-neck, according to a new poll by the Trafalgar Group.

The survey of 1,018 likely voters, taken December 8-10, found incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R) down slightly to Democrat challenger Jon Ossoff, 49.1 percent to 48.8 percent. Just 2.1 percent of respondents were undecided.

Meanwhile, in the special election, incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler is ahead of far-left Democrat Raphael Warnock, 50.4 percent to 47.3 percent. The poll found 2.3 percent of voters undecided.

The survey found little movement from another taken about a week ago.

That poll of 1,083 likely voters found Ossoff with a slightly larger lead over Perdue, 48 percent to 47.3 percent. Undecideds were 4.7 percent.

Loeffler maintained a larger lead days ago. She led Warnock, 50.2 percent to 45.3 percent. The poll found 4.6 percent of respondents were undecided.

Trafalgar Group founder Robert Cahaly posted on Twitter that the survey “is based on All votes we anticipate to be counted in GA Senate Runoff (both above and below the table).”

