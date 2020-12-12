Reports: Joe Biden Eying Andrew Cuomo for Attorney General

Former Vice President Joe Biden is eying New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as a possible candidate for attorney general, according to reports.

Associated Press reporter Eric Tucker cited “a person with knowledge” of Biden’s search process who included Cuomo on the shortlist as well as outgoing Alabama Democrat Sen. Doug Jones, former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, and federal appeals court judge Merrick Garland. Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Epstein also cited “a person familiar with the matter” confirming the report.

Cuomo, who has served as governor since 2011, will finish his third term in 2022. Cuomo also previously served as the Attorney General of New York and the secretary of Housing and Urban Development during former President Bill Clinton’s administration.

In October, Cuomo downplayed rumors that he would join Biden’s cabinet as Attorney General.

“I have no interest in going to Washington,” says @NYGovCuomo when asked if he would serve as Joe Biden's attorney general. pic.twitter.com/PNVNTbgLOt — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 12, 2020

“I’m a New Yorker,” he told reporters. “I said I would serve as governor and those rumors — those are only from people who want to get me out of New York… I have no interest in going to Washington.”

If Cuomo was nominated, he would face a tough confirmation fight, as the New York governor has become a controversial proponent of draconian coronavirus lockdowns in the state.