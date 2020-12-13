Man Shot Near NYC Cathedral After Allegedly Firing on Officers

A man was shot just prior to 4 p.m. Sunday near New York City’s Cathedral of Saint John the Divine after allegedly firing on officers.

The New York Times reports that church was scheduled to hold a “Christmas caroling event about 45 minutes before the shooting.”

Manhattan borough president Gale Brewer tweeted:

There has been a shooting at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine after their Christmas concert—my Chief of Staff and press secretary who were present are safe. We don’t have a lot of information but our gratitude goes out to first responders @NYPD24Pct @NYPDnews. — Gale A. Brewer (@galeabrewer) December 13, 2020

NBC New York reports that officers were “on hand,” serving as security for the church event when shots rang out. The suspect allegedly shot at them and they returned fire, wounding the suspect.

The alleged attacker was then transported to a hospital in critical condition.

He was allegedly armed with a rifle, but no description of the rifle was provided.

New York has some of the more restrictive gun control laws in the U.S. Those laws included an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a ban on pistols with threaded barrels, firearm registration requirements, and universal background checks. All of these controls were adopted in New York via the SAFE ACT, which took effect March 15, 2013.

