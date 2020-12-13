Watch Live: Moms for America Hold “Keep Christmas” Rally in Washington, DC

Moms for America is hosting a “Keep Christmas” rally on the National Mall at 11 a.m. on Sunday to stand for the First Amendment’s guarantee of the right to assembly and the freedom to exercise religious beliefs in the public square.

“This event will unite participants together in One Human Race, Under God, to celebrate the birth of the only King in America, and Americans’ Constitutionally protected rights to worship, pray and sing,” the announcement for the rally said.

Confirmed speakers include Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and Mike Kelly (R-PA), businessman Mike Lindell, Rose Tennent, and the Rev. Brian Gibson and his wife, Jessi.

There are “Keep Christmas” rallies planned across the country for “coast to coast caroling,” according to an announcement.

Kimberly Fletcher is the founder and president of the national, non-profit 501(c)(3) “rooted in the principles of liberty and virtue upon which our nation was founded, and focused on promoting these principles, values, and virtues in the home and family through the women and mothers of America.”

“This has been a challenging year for America and a very bad year for freedom,” Fletcher, a mother of eight, said. “Politicians have used Covid-19 as a massive power grab, usurping the Constitution while exempting themselves from their own draconian mandates.”

The event is set to last until 1 p.m. More information is available here.

