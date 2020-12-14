17 Shot, 3 Fatally, over the Weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

Seventeen people were shot, three fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the first fatality of the period occurred at 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, when a 24-year-old man in a vacant lot was shot multiple times. The lot was located “in the 1500 block of South Sawyer Avenue.”

The man was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The weekend’s second fatality occurred just after midnight Sunday morning, as a 37-year-old man “was leaving a residential building.”

A suspect on foot ran up to him and fired shots, striking the 37-year-old in the head. The suspect then entered a vehicle and fled the scene and the victim was transported to a hospital, where he died.

The third fatality was discovered at 7 p.m. Sunday, as police officers conducted a wellness check “in the 300 block of East 53rd Street.” They found a 27-year-old who had been shot in the neck and was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead.

Breitbart News noted a 50-year-old man was stabbed in the face while riding Chicago’s Red Line train early on Sunday morning. WGN reported the man was was riding “near the 100 block of West Cermak Road” when a passenger near him pulled a knife and stabbed him.

The stabbing victim was transported to a hospital in fair condition.

Forty people were shot, six fatally, last weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago.

