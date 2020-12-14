Donald Trump Announces Bill Barr Leaving Administration December 23

President Donald Trump announced Monday that Attorney General Bill Barr will leave the administration before Christmas.

“As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family,” Trump wrote, sharing a copy of Barr’s resignation letter on Twitter.

Barr’s letter said that he updated the president about voter fraud allegations and praised his record of accomplishments and fighting the “out of bounds” Russia investigation.

Trump said he had a “very nice” meeting with Barr at the White House on Monday, and defended his relationship with the attorney general.

“Our relationship has been a very good one. He has done an outstanding job!” Trump wrote.

Barr said he would continue wrapping up his work at the Department and would leave on December 23.

Trump said that Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen would become Acting Attorney General and that Richard Donoghue would be Deputy Attorney General.

“Thank you to all!” Trump wrote.