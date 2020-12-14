President Donald Trump reacted Monday to news the Cleveland Indians had decided to drop their century-old team name.

“Oh no! What is going on? This is not good news, even for ‘Indians,'” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Cancel culture at work!”

News of the change was first reported by the New York Times. The official decision will be announced this week.

The Cleveland Indians is the latest team to buckle to pressure from activists who believe that any sports franchise featuring Native American tribes or images is racist.

The Washington Redskins dropped their name in July and are currently known as the Washington Football Team as they await a new franchise branding.

Currently, the baseball team Atlanta Braves, the football team Kansas City Chiefs, and the hockey team Chicago Blackhawks continue to use Native American images and names in their team sports.