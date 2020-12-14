Democratic Congressman from Hawaii Tulsi Gabbard has come under attack from leftists and the LGBT movement after she introduced the Protect Women’s Sports Act, which would reserve women’s sports competition to biological women. Now, the Rev. Franklin Graham has come to her defense in a recent Facebook post:

Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard from Hawaii is getting attacked by the left for being bold enough to do the right thing. She introduced a bill to protect babies who survive abortions and are born alive. How could any sane person be against that? And she also raised the ire of LGBTQ activists by trying to protect the rights of girls and women to compete in athletics without males who “identify” as females being able to participate against them unfairly. This is impacting the lives and futures of tens of thousands of young women who just want a level playing field. They shouldn’t have to compete against boys and men—and Tulsi isn’t afraid to defend this basic women’s right. But the progressive left is shocked that anyone—especially a Democrat—would dare to come against them. Thank you Tulsi Gabbard. I believe there are millions of Democrats across the country who agree, and I hope they will stand with her and let her know. I’ve always liked Tulsi because she’s got guts!

Title IX is a historic law that positively changed everything for women & girls. This video explains how, and why I introduced the Protect Women’s Sports Act – to clarify, uphold & strengthen the original intent of Title IX, ensuring a level playing field for girls & women. pic.twitter.com/B0647yCGmW — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) December 13, 2020

Media outlets like the National Interest accused Gabbard of trying to “target” transgender athletes:

The initiative, which is unlikely to pass in a Democratic House, faced brutal criticism, as one transgender activist dubbed it as “blatantly transphobic.” “Tulsi Gabbard is now introducing a blatantly transphobic piece of legislation aimed at trans and non-binary young people,” LGBTQ activist Charlotte Clymer said on Twitter. “Remember when @TulsiGabbard tried to convince us she was an LGBTQ ally?” wrote Zeke Stokes, former chief programs officer for GLAAD. “We knew she was a liar, a fraud. Here’s the proof.”

On Sunday, Gabbard posted a video on Twitter explaining why her bill helps preserve Title IX, a federal law that prohibits discrimination against women based on their biological sex at all schools that receive federal funding.

“Title IX is a historic provision created in 1972 that was based on the recognition of a biological distinction between men and women and to make sure women and girls have equal opportunities especially as it relates to competitive sports,” Gabbard said in the video.

She said the provision was a “massive generational shift that positively impacted countless women and girls.”

She said there has been a 545 percent increase in the number of women participating in college sports and a 990 percent increase in the number of women playing high school sports.

Before Title IX, she said, one in seven girls played sports and today that number is two in five.

