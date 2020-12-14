Former Trump challenger Hillary Clinton called to “abolish the Electoral College” on Monday after she, an elector, cast a vote for Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

Electors across the country are meeting to cast their votes for the next President of the United States, formalizing the results of their respective states. Clinton, one of New York’s electors, posted a picture celebrating the fact that she cast her vote for Biden and Harris, though she also used the opportunity to call for the abolishment of the Electoral College.

“I believe we should abolish the Electoral College and select our president by the winner of the popular vote, same as every other office. But while it still exists, I was proud to cast my vote in New York for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” she said:

"I believe we should abolish the Electoral College and select our president by the winner of the popular vote, same as every other office. But while it still exists, I was proud to cast my vote in New York for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris," she said.

Clinton is hardly the first high-profile, political figure to call for the end of the Electoral College, which essentially serves as a safeguard against mob rule in presidential elections. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who lost to Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden in the last two Democrat primaries, has also called to end the age-old system.

As Breitbart News explained:

Proponents of the Electoral College system, however, note that the Founding Fathers set up the Electoral College system as a safeguard against mob rule, preventing densely populated areas – particularly on the coasts – from determining the results of presidential elections. The Electoral College essentially gives communities in less populous states a fair, proportional voice in determining the direction of the country.

Other Democrats, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), have expressed support to rid the U.S. of the Electoral College as well. Last year, the New York lawmaker mocked the Electoral College and Middle America’s voice on social media after posting a video panning to empty plainlands, offering a bit of sarcastic commentary.

“Many votes here, as you can see. Very efficient way to choose leadership of the country. I mean, I can’t think of any other way. Can you?” she asked:

".@AOC: We're coming to you live from the Electoral College – many votes here, as you can see."

Congress will count the votes on January 6.