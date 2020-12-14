Michelle Obama Defends ‘Dr.’ Jill Biden Title

Former first lady Michelle Obama on Monday defended former Vice President Joe Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, for using the title “Dr.” in front of her name.

“Right now, we’re all seeing what also happens to so many professional women, whether their titles are Dr., Ms., Mrs., or even First Lady,” Michelle Obama wrote on Facebook. “All too often, our accomplishments are met with skepticism, even derision.”

The former first lady reacted to a Wall Street Journal op-ed published Saturday criticizing “Dr.” Jill Biden for using the title, even though she is not a medical doctor.

Typically the title “doctor” is reserved for medical doctors, as noted in the Associated Press stylebook.

Jill Biden earned her doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Delaware in 2007.

The op-ed, authored by Joseph Epstein, an emeritus lecturer of English at Northwestern University, triggered a flood of outrage from Biden’s supporters who described it as sexist.

Michelle Obama used the incident to draw attention to the struggle for professional women to earn respect from their male peers.

“We’re doubted by those who choose the weakness of ridicule over the strength of respect. And yet somehow, their words can stick—after decades of work, we’re forced to prove ourselves all over again,” she wrote, asking, “Is this really the example we want to set for the next generation?”

Obama emphatically used the term “Doctor” to describe Biden in her Facebook note.

“Dr. Biden gives us a better example. And this is why I feel so strongly that we could not ask for a better First Lady,” she wrote. “She will be a terrific role model not just for young girls but for all of us, wearing her accomplishments with grace, good humor, and yes, pride.”