President-elect Joe Biden is considering Samantha Power to head the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), according to Axios. The potential move would mark the nomination of yet another high-profile figure from the Obama administration to serve in his cabinet.

Samantha Power served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under former President Obama. In that position, she argued to use force in Libya to prevent dictator Muammar Gaddafi from attacking his own people in 2011.

Following NATO’s intervention in Libya, the country became a destabilized hotbed for terrorists. A year later, on September 11, 2012, terrorists attacked a U.S. diplomatic post in Benghazi, leading to the deaths of four Americans.

Like former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, whom Biden appointed to his administration last week, Power was another Obama administration official who unmasked members of the Trump transition team.

As Fox News’s Gregg Re reported on May 13, Power unmasked then-incoming NSA adviser Michael Flynn’s identity on at least seven occasions, according to a declassified list of names, even though she had testified under oath before the House Intelligence Committee that she had “no recollection” of ever making such requests.

Power is currently a professor at Harvard’s Kennedy School. Appointing her would require Senate confirmation.

Axios also reported that Power’s husband, Cass Sunstein, another former Obama administration official, could return to government as well.

