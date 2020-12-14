Report: Hunter Biden’s Attorneys Reject Cooperating with Congress

Congress should have been informed Hunter Biden was being investigated over his taxes before they considered whether to impeach Donald Trump, a Republican senator who has spent a year examining the business affairs of the Biden family said.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) also claimed on Saturday that Hunter’s attorneys “have refused to cooperate with the committees.”

Hunter Biden, 50, said last week the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware is investigating his “tax affairs” and he is taking the matter “very seriously” while being “confident” he handled his affairs “legally and appropriately,” as Breitbart News reported.

Hunter Biden issues a statement through the transition on the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware's investigation into his taxes pic.twitter.com/MV0IgoRfca — Brittany Shepherd (@brittanys) December 9, 2020

On Sunday Johnson, chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, lamented Congress was left in the dark about the tax investigation.

He said the authorities were already in possession of Hunter’s laptop, which contained emails relating to his Ukrainian business affairs, by the time the impeachment hearings began.

“I’m sympathetic for keeping investigations confidential unless there’s an indictment,” Johnson told Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures.

“But when you’re talking about investigations within the political realm, particularly one that would have affected the impeachment trial of the sitting U.S. president in the U.S. Senate, that should have been relevant information, the fact that they had Hunter Biden’s computer that had all these emails back in December 2019.

“That was before the trial, that was part of that impeachment, we should have known that,” he said.

The younger Biden has faced questions for some time over his business dealings.

A top aide to former Vice President Joe Biden’s transition team once helped steer $3 million in taxpayer dollars to a Hunter Biden-linked venture capital firm. https://t.co/g8oiTFams4 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 13, 2020

In September the Senate Finance and Homeland Security Committees released an extensive report detailing numerous instances in which Hunter Biden’s business dealings appeared to overlap with his father’s political influence.