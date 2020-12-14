Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) claimed over the weekend that Muslim voters in Georgia have been given an opportunity from Allah to show their “power” in the Peach State during the Senate runoff elections.

Tlaib’s remarks came during an online “vote-a-thon,” which was co-hosted by the Georgia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the Georgia Muslim Voter Project.

“I hope that you realize just the opportunity here that Allah has given us to show the power of Muslims in Georgia,” Tlaib said, according to CNS News. “I want people to be like, oh my God, I didn’t even know Muslims are in Georgia. … Exactly! Because we’re going to show them in droves of numbers.”

“I want to, mash’allah [what Allah has willed] be able to say, ‘Look at the voting in these precincts and guess what? It was the Muslim vote that delivered Georgia,'” she added.

Others who took part in the “vote-a-thon” included “squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and the far-left Women’s March co-founder, Linda Sarsour.

Omar also has high hopes for Muslim voter turnout in the runoff elections, suggesting that they will be a “big part of making the right decision.”

“I do hope that when the election is decided on January 5, and people are able to analyze who came out and voted, we will hear that the Muslims in Georgia were a big part of making the right decision in this historic election,” Omar claimed.

Sarsour suggested that the Muslim community in Georgia could “swing this entire election.”

“You, the Muslim community in Georgia, by yourselves, can literally swing this entire election and send two Democrats to the U.S. Senate, which makes Kamala Harris the deciding vote,” Sarsour said. “And you can actually alleviate harm and suffering on millions of immigrants in this country, particularly on the issue of immigration reform.”

“Let history be made, and let the story be told: On January 5, 2021, it is the Muslim American community, the votes from the Muslim American community in Georgia, that literally helped us win back that Senate and put us back on the path towards winning justice for our community,” she added.

In its reporting on the matter, CNS News noted that “most recent figures available from the Association of Religious Data Archives, there were an estimated 52,578 Muslim “adherents” in Georgia in 2010, a figure which ARDA said marked a 35 percent over the previous decade.”

CAIR has also stated that Georgia “is home to an estimated 150,000 Americans Muslims [sic], including at least 71,000 registered Muslim voters.”

The respective runoff elections between U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and Raphael Warnock, and between U.S. Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and his Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff, have been set for January 5 in the Peach State.