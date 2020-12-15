Effort to Recall Gavin Newsom Halfway to Signature Goal

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: California Gov. Gavin Newsom looks on during a a news conference about the state's efforts on the homelessness crisis on January 16, 2020 in Oakland, California. Newsom was joined by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf to announce that Oakland will receive 15 unused FEMA trailers for …
Joel B. Pollak

An effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has reportedly reached the halfway mark, as organizers claim they have collected half of the 1.5 million signatures needed by mid-March to put the issue to voters statewide.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday:

It’s not uncommon in California for residents to seek recalls but they rarely get on the ballot – and even fewer succeed. Several launched against Newsom faded but another attempt is drawing greater attention as his fortunes change while he enters a critical stretch in his governorship.

Newsom received high praise for his aggressive approach to the coronavirus last spring, when he issued the nation’s first statewide stay-at-home order. Now there is growing public angst over subsequent health orders that have shuttered schools and businesses and a massive unemployment benefits fraud scandal, while a public shaming continues for his ill-advised dinner at the French Laundry in Napa Valley, an establishment that features a white truffle and caviar dinner for $1,200 per person.

The group began gathering signatures in June and have about three months to hit the required 1,495,709 signatures. They will need a surplus since some signatures are sure to be disqualified.

Newsom is widely thought to have presidential ambitions. He is about to appoint a successor to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who will be leaving her Senate seat take office.

A court decision last month extended the deadline for signature collection to March 17, 2021.

