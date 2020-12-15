Franklin Graham: ‘I Am Grateful to God’ for ‘the Last Four Years’

Evangelist Rev. Franklin Graham said Monday that he is grateful for the last four years, and all that President Donald Trump has done for Americans who stand for life and freedom.

People have asked if I am disappointed about the election. When I think about my answer, I have to say honestly, that I… Posted by Franklin Graham on Monday, December 14, 2020

“People have asked if I am disappointed about the election,” he posted to Facebook, and reflected he is “grateful to God that for the last four years He gave us a president” who protected religious freedom and the lives of the unborn, as he also appointed Supreme Court justices and judges who will uphold the Constitution, and gave the nation a strong economy.

Graham, the president of international aid charity Samaritan’s Purse, continued that he is “grateful for a president who strengthened and supported our military; grateful for a president who stood against ‘the swamp’ and the corruption in Washington; grateful for a president who supported law and order and defended our police.”

“I’m grateful for a president and a vice president who recognized the importance of prayer and were not ashamed of the name of Jesus Christ,” he added.

“I’m thankful that the president stood against the secularists who wanted to take Christ out of Christmas and that he brought back the greeting “Merry Christmas!” the Christian leader continued.

“So as we come to the end of this election season, I look back with a grateful heart and thank God for all of these things,” he said. “President Trump will go down in history as one of the great presidents of our nation, bringing peace and prosperity to millions here in the U.S. and around the world.”