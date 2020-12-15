Georgia Sheriff: Jon Ossoff’s Immigration Policies Could Get Georgians ‘Killed’

ATLANTA — Gwinnett County Sheriff Butch Conway said during a press conference Tuesday that Georgia Senate Democrat candidate Jon Ossoff’s immigration policies could get Georgians killed.

Washington Free Beacon reporter Collin Anderson asked Conway about Ossoff’s June comment that local law enforcement should not enforce federal immigration law.

Ossoff said:

I don’t think it’s the role of local law enforcement to enforce federal immigration law. It is important that there be bonds of trust between local law enforcement and local communities…. We can’t live in a society where people are afraid to call the police while someone’s being assaulted in their home, because everyone’s going to get their papers checked when the local PD arrives.

Ossoff’s comment refers to 287(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which allows state and local law enforcement to collaborate with the federal government to enforce federal immigration law.

Conway, who is retiring at the end of the year, will be replaced by Keybo Taylor, the county’s first black sheriff. Conway said that the county will likely no longer cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) when Taylor becomes Gwinnett County’s sheriff.

The Georgia sheriff said that Georgians will be endangered when local law enforcement can no longer cooperate with ICE.

“I’m a very staunch supporter of 287(g), and I understand it’s going to be gone when I leave December 31. And, I’m sad about that because Gwinnett County is going to suffer, people are going to suffer,” he said.

“There will be people killed in Gwinnett by illegal aliens that could have been deported the last time, that could have been arrested. But, they’re going to be set back into the community to do more harm,” he added.

Watch the press conference with Georgia sheriffs here:

Ossoff has specifically criticized the 287(g) program, calling it “misguided.”

Ossoff has also called on ICE to ensure that illegal aliens receive a fair wage and good working conditions.

“When federal agents arrive at one of these farms, it should be to make sure people are being paid the minimum wage, working in humane conditions,” Ossoff said at an event in Madison, Georgia, last week.

He added that America should “show humanity and compassion for those who are part of our society but living in the shadows.”

Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), who hopes to defeat Ossoff in January, has chastised Ossoff for supporting the defund the police movement and sanctuary cities.

“Jon @ossoff supports the dangerous #defundthepolice movement, lawless sanctuary cities, and wants to cut our military. Make no mistake about it: you won’t be safe in his America,” Perdue wrote in October.

