Joe Biden Campaigns in Georgia: Help Me Win Control of the Senate

President-elect Joe Biden campaigned Tuesday for Democrat Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in Georgia.

“It’s time to stand up, take back our democracy. Send me these two men and we will control the Senate and we will change the lives of the people in Georgia,” Biden said.

If Ossoff and Warnock win, Democrats will have a 50 vote tie in the next Senate with Vice President-elect Kalama Harris available to break a tie.

“I need two Senators from this state if I want to get something done, not two Senators who are going to get in the way,” Biden said. “Because look, getting nothing just hurts Georgia.”

Biden campaigned with Warnock and Ossoff at a drive-in rally in Atlanta with Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Stacey Abrams. Supporters sat in their cars and honked their horns in reaction to Biden’s roughly 15 minute speech.

Biden criticized Senate Republicans for blocking a massive $2.2 coronavirus relief bill proposed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats.

He also criticized President Donald Trump for challenging the election in Georgia by demanding multiple recounts with signature verification.

“I’m starting to feel like I won Georgia three times,” Biden grinned. “I have to say it feels pretty good.”

He also criticized the State of Texas for their lawsuit filed to the Supreme Court to challenge the validity of the election.

“In this election, Georgia wasn’t going to be bullied, Georgia wasn’t going to be silenced, Georgia certainly wasn’t going to stand by and let Donald Trump or the state of Texas or anyone else come in here and toss out your votes,” Biden said.

He also criticized Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue for signing on to the lawsuit, accusing them of trying to side with “Texas first” instead of Georgia.

“You might want to remember that come January 5th,” he said.

Biden thanked Stacy Abrams for helping him win the state of Georgia with her voting rights activism.

“Stacy, if we had ten of you we could rule the whole world,” Biden said. “God love ya!”