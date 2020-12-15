President-elect Joe Biden said he had a “little bit of a cold” after coughing and repeatedly clearing his throat during a Monday address to the nation.

Fox News reporter Thomas Barrabi revealed Biden spoke to supporters after his speech in a virtual call and touched on his condition.

“Thank you, I have a little bit of a cold,” he said. “I’m sorry.”

Biden’s phlegmy speech sparked alarm from viewers as the president struggled through his prepared remarks after officially winning the 2020 presidential election.

CBS reporter Bo Erickson proposed after the speech that Biden was suffering from his “gastroesophageal reflux” condition from his 2019 medical evaluation.

Reminder: President-elect Biden has gastroesophageal reflux, which causes symptoms of "having to clear his throat more often," per his doctor in his Dec 2019 medical evaluation. More below from the letter> pic.twitter.com/XstsC0yx2m — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) December 15, 2020

The president-elect went on to say that it was “not a joke” he won the presidency and thanked everyone for their support.

“You didn’t let us down. You didn’t let the country down. I really mean it, think about it,” he said.

Biden said during the call that seven “mostly senior” Senate Republicans called him to congratulate him and “one of the most senior members” said they were willing to work with him after taking office.

“I predict to you, and I may eat these words, but I predict to you, as Donald Trump’s shadow fades away, you’re going to see an awful lot change,” he said.