The deafening sound you hear over credible sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) proves once again that the #MeToo movement is a big fraud, a total fake, a cynical grift that doesn’t care even a little bit about protecting women, or ensuring they are at least listened to and taken seriously.

We saw this earlier this year with Joe Biden, who has a breathtakingly long history of behaving inappropriately around both women and young girls.

Back in March, when Tara Reade credibly accused Biden of a 1990 sexual assault and had contemporary witnesses and a recording of her mother’s phone call into CNN’s Larry King Live to back up her allegation, the #MeToo movement treated her like she was a plague, a cancer, a blight on The Cause. She was abandoned, ignored, ridiculed, and cast aside.

Tara Reade was Biden’s eighth accuser. Eighth!

Didn’t matter to #MeToo.

Women don’t matter to #MeToo.

Victims don’t matter to #MeToo.

#MeToo is a fake, a fraud, a left-wing, money-grubbing group of liars hijacking a cause to make themselves wealthy and get on TV.

It’s also Bill Clinton all over again, a notorious hound dog who actually settled a sexual harassment case, who was credibly (very credibly) accused of rape… Didn’t matter to the feminists.

You see, according to #MeToo, powerful Democrat men can do whatever they want to women.

And now Cuomo’s been credibly and publicly accused of sexual harassment. Not by some women hiding in anonymity. Lindsey Boylan is stating her name and showing her face.

“Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years,” Boylan alleged in a tweet Sunday morning. “Many saw it, and watched. I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation This was the way for years.”

“And I promised myself,” she continued, “I would never let those kind of guys win. I would work hard my whole life to put myself in positions of power to change things. To end the violence & corruption. Give voice to the voiceless. I am not stopping. I refuse. I will never give up.”

Cuomo denied the allegation and #MeToo is nowhere to be found.

Total silence.

Here you have a woman coming out in public, laying it all on the line with her allegation, which is what #MeToo said they were fighting for, and Boylan is receiving zero support, zero encouragement, because #MeToo doesn’t care what powerful Democrats do to women.

Did I mention that #MeToo doesn’t care what powerful Democrat men do to women?

Because they don’t.

And don’t give me this shit about “due process.” No one’s asking for anything other than for these women to feel supported as they tell their story. They deserve to be heard.

#MeToo is garbage.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.