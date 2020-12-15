Poll: Majority Wants Trump to ‘Continue to Fight to Change Washington’

A majority of Americans want President Trump to “continue to fight to change Washington,” a McLaughlin & Associates survey released Monday found.

The survey, taken December 9-13 among 1,000 respondents, revealed 52 percent want the president to continue to drain the swamp in Washington:

Majority also chooses capitalism over socialism. pic.twitter.com/QZrBXjYUlm — Hannah Bleau 🌻 (@hannahbleau_) December 15, 2020

The survey also asked, “Do you believe there was election and voter fraud in the Presidential election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump back in November?”

Respondents were virtually split, with 46 percent saying yes and 45 percent saying no. The percentages are well within the survey’s +/- 3.1 percent margin of error:

McLaughlin & Associates poll shows respondents are virtually split on if fraud occurred in the 2020 presidential election. https://t.co/peLNUAnmlY pic.twitter.com/DaYbEAmCh6 — Hannah Bleau 🌻 (@hannahbleau_) December 15, 2020

“Big government socialism” also failed to garner majority support, with 58 percent choosing “free market capitalism” and 16 percent choosing the former. Similarly, when asked if they favor a smaller government with fewer services versus a larger government with many services, smaller government had the edge, drawing 48 percent support to the 36 percent who chose the latter.

The survey also asked independents, specifically, which party’s primary they are more likely to vote in for the 2024 elections. Republicans had a two-point edge, 29 percent to the Democrats’ 27 percent, although 30 percent indicated that they do not vote in the primaries.

The poll also asked Republican primary voters and Democrat primary voters to choose a candidate for hypothetical 2024 presidential primary races. President Trump overwhelmingly led on the GOP side with a 45-point lead, while former First Lady Michelle Obama took the Democrat side, edging out Vice President-elect Kamala Harris by four points.

Trump has vowed to continue to fight for election integrity, even in the face of critics and mounting opposition.

“The only date in the Constitution is January 20, so we have more than enough time to right the wrong of this fraudulent election and certify Donald Trump as the winner of the election,” Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller said during an interview on Fox News Monday.

“Tremendous evidence pouring in on voter fraud. There has never been anything like this in our Country!” Trump exclaimed on Tuesday.