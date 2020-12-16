Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: ‘Sex Work Is Work’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Tuesday declared that “sex work is work” in response to a New York Post article detailing an EMT who turned to OnlyFans to make ends meet throughout the pandemic, contending that the “focus of shame” should remain on Congress’s failure to provide more relief.

“Sex work is work. The federal gov has done almost nothing to help people in months. We must pass stimulus checks, UI, small biz relief, hospital funding, etc. Keep the focus of shame there, not on marginalizing people surviving a pandemic without help,” the New York lawmaker said:

Sex work is work. The federal gov has done almost nothing to help people in months. We must pass stimulus checks, UI, small biz relief, hospital funding, etc. Keep the focus of shame there, not on marginalizing people surviving a pandemic without help. https://t.co/eYib7310Rs — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 16, 2020

Her defense of sex work follows the fallout from a New York Post story, which highlighted Lauren Caitlyn Kwei, a 23-year-old paramedic in New York who reportedly turned to OnlyFans for extra money, posting what Rolling Stone described as “semi-racy content on the platform to supplement her income.”

Rolling Stone took issue with the Post’s story, which quoted Kwei defending her decision to turn to OnlyFans for extra money.

“At the end of the day, it doesn’t affect how I treat people. What I do in my free time is my business. It has no effect on how I care for my patients. I know when I’m working, I’m a paramedic. I think I’m pretty good at my job,” she told the Post.

“There are plenty of people who are medical professionals who have every right to do what they want with their own bodies. I’m not doing it at work. Health care workers aren’t making a lot of money. And I’m not the only one trying to make ends meet,” she added.

Lawmakers are reportedly close to striking a relief deal that includes stimulus checks — a major sticking point for the progressive caucus:

The Progressive Caucus is united in our position: any COVID relief package MUST include survival checks and enhanced unemployment assistance — the two most effective ways to put money directly in people's pockets. RT if you're with us. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) December 16, 2020

I will not vote for a COVID package that doesn’t include survival payments and unemployment relief for the American people. It’s a red line. It’s also common sense. Sick + tired of Mitch McConnell & the GOP playing games with peoples’ lives for corporate handouts. It ends here. https://t.co/f4J9SN9mCZ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 16, 2020

Survival checks now. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) December 15, 2020

No DIRECT PAYMENTS, no deal. That’s been our message and we are now closer to getting cash into the hands of people who have been struggling for months. https://t.co/cUVBElhJkL — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 16, 2020

No survival checks + unemployment help = no vote for me. My district didn't elect me to bow down to those who don't think we should take care of our people during a crisis. This should never have been so hard or controversial. It is our responsibility, and it's their money. https://t.co/oYgkBkAc0G — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) December 16, 2020

On Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) provided a brief update on social media regarding the negotiations, promising to “keep working until we get it done”: