Marc Elias, Democrat Lawyer Behind Russia ‘Dossier,’ Involved in Seven Lawsuits over Georgia Senate Runoff

Marc Elias, the Democrat lawyer behind the Russia “dossier” in 2016, and a slew of lawsuits to expand vote-by-mail in the 2020 presidential election, is involved in seven lawsuits regarding the rules for the Georgia Senate runoff to be held Jan. 5.

Elias’s website, Democracy Docket, is a clearinghouse of information for fellow Democrats on current election litigation around the country. He lists five cases of interest in the runoff, which pits incumbent Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler against Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively:

RNC v. State Election Board: a Republican challenge demanding that poll watchers be allowed to observe voting and counting, and opposing the use of ballot “drop boxes” — or, if they are used, demanding access to surveillance videos. Twelfth Congressional District Republican Committee v. Raffensperger: a Republican challenge against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger seeking to invalidate recent rules that allow ballot drop boxes, that permit the opening and scanning of absentee ballots before Election Day, and that make signature verification impractical. Georgia Republican Party v. Raffensperger: a challenge by state and federal Republican leaders, along with both Republican Senate campaigns, demanding improved signature matching to guarantee the integrity of absentee ballots. New Georgia Project v. Kaplan: a Democrat (though officially non-partisan) challenge by an organization founded by Stacey Abrams that objects to Macon-Bibb County not providing early voting on three dates (12/19, 12/31, 1/4). New Georgia Project v. Evans: another challenge, similar to #4, regarding early voting in Athens-Clarke County. New Georgia Project v. Shelton: another challenge, similar to #4 and #5, regarding early voting in Houston County. New Georgia Project v. Willis: another challenge, similar to #4, #5, and #6, on early voting in Paulding County.

Elias is among the plaintiff’s attorneys in the latter four cases. He represents Democrats in motions to intervene in the first three.

The Washington Post identified Elias in 2017 as the lawyer who paid Fusion GPS to compile the fraudulent Russia “dossier” on then-candidate Donald Trump on behalf of the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Elias casts his role as an attorney as defending voters’ rights, but he often pushes for vote tallies to be overruled when it would serve Democrats’ interests. On Wednesday, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) recalled in a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing how Elias had tried to steal his 2018 Senate race through the courts, despite the verdict of the voters.

Currently, Elias is trying to overturn the results of a congressional race in Iowa’s 2nd district that Republican Marianette Miller-Meeks has wonky six votes over Democrat Rita Hart. Elias plans to appeal to House Democrats to refuse to seat Meeks, using their majority and their discretion through the Federal Contested Elections Act.

