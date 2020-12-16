Watch Live: Amistad Project Press Conference on Mark Zuckerberg’s Alleged Influence in 2020 Election

The Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society is hosting a press conference Wednesday on Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s alleged influence in the 2020 election.
According to the event’s press release, the news conference will “release a groundbreaking report exposing a dark money apparatus of 10 nonprofit organizations funded by five foundations whose intent was to fundamentally undermine the electoral system.”
This “injection of hundreds of millions of dollars into the election — $500 million of which came from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg — violated state election laws and resulted in an unequal distribution of funding that deprived voters of both due process and equal protection,” states the release.
Phill Kline, director of the Amistad Project, and J.R. Carlson of Stillwater Technical Solutions will present the findings at noon Eastern at the Westin Arlington Gateway in Arlington, VA.
The press release states as follows:
WHO: Phill Kline, Director, the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society / J.R. Carlson, Stillwater Technical Solutions
WHAT: Press conference to release report on Mark Zuckerberg-funded network that funneled private funds into the public administration of elections in key swing states, causing havoc, confusion, and lawlessness in the 2020 election.
WHERE: The Westin Arlington Gateway, F. Scott Fitzgerald Room B / 801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA 22203
WHEN: Wednesday, December 16, 2020 / 12:00 noon EST
DETAILS: The Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society will release a report exposing a well- funded, centrally coordinated dark money network that injected private money into public elections in 2020, bypassing state protocols and violating state laws, disrupting the electoral process, and contributing to a loss of confidence in the electoral system. The report demonstrates that this funding was not needed, because the federal government had already provided funding through both the Help America Vote Act and the CARES Act, much of which remains unspent. The report also reveals that this dark money network was established to collect, aggregate, and analyze information collected from third parties that have direct access to state voter files for the purpose of influencing U.S. elections and electoral policy.
Breitbart News’ livestream will begin around 12:00 p.m. Eastern.
