Mike Pence to Receive Coronavirus Vaccine Live on Television Friday

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, will receive the coronavirus vaccine live on television together Friday.

The event will be held at the White House, according to the vice president’s office, and will be open to the press.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams will also receive the vaccine.

As the leader of the White House coronavirus task force, Pence is expected to speak about the safe and effective vaccines currently being developed and deployed.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, recommended that President Donald Trump get vaccinated, even though he already had the virus, and that Pence also get vaccinated.

“You still want to protect people that are very important to our country,” Fauci said in an interview with Good Morning America on Tuesday.

Trump has expressed his willingness to get the vaccine but has stated he wants to set an example by letting frontline workers and the elderly in nursing homes get vaccinated first.

Fauci recommended that President-elect Joe Biden be vaccinated “as soon as we possibly can.”

“You want him fully protected as he enters into the presidency in January. So that would be my strong recommendation,” he said.

Biden is expected to get the vaccine early next week, according to reports.