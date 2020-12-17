A series of emails released Wednesday allegedly credited to President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter shine a light on his deep business connections in communist China.

The revelation comes just four days after an email reportedly from the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop called his father Joe and a Chinese business partner “new office mates,” as Breitbart News reported.

The latest email tranche, reported by the Daily Caller News Foundation, reveal communications which set out Hunter Biden was informed in 2018 by one of his business partners he would start to receive “significant” payments the following year from a firm in China that was co-owned by the Bank of China, which is owned by the communist Chinese government.

The foundation continued:

The emails, which were located on a copy of Hunter Biden’s alleged laptop, show that he took out a $150,000 capital loan with one of BHR’s Chinese-based partners in July 2017 to help fund his $420,000 investment into the firm that year. When the loan came due in December 2018, Schwerin advised Hunter Biden to extend the loan for another year so he could pay it back with future distributions.

The remainder of the email set out the terms and conditions of the agreement and it continues to shine a light on the business dealings between Biden father and son and China as previously noted:

In 2013, Joe Biden and Hunter Biden flew aboard Air Force Two to China. Ten days later, Hunter Biden's firm inked a $1,500,000,000.00 deal with a subsidiary of the Communist Chinese Government's Bank of China. https://t.co/1P9r7hw27B — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 21, 2020

Elsewhere Fox News reported another exchange claiming Hunter Biden extended “best wishes from the entire Biden family” to the chairman of CEFC, a Chinese energy firm, and urged them to send $10 million to “properly fund and operate” a commercial endeavour Hunter Biden had with them.

In a separate communication, Fox News reports Hunter Biden sent a wire request on June 18, 2017, to Zhao Runlong at CEFC, seeking that they “translate my letter to Chairman Ye, please extend my warmest best wishes and that I hope to see the Chairman soon.”

“I hope my letter finds you well. I regret missing you on your last visit to the United States,” Hunter Biden wrote in the attached letter, dated June 17, 2017. “Please accept the best wishes from the entire Biden family as well as my partners.”

Hunter Biden’s business associates spoke candidly in emails about Hunter Biden’s role in the business, apparently viewing the Biden name as a form of “currency,” and bragging they had a “direct…pipeline” to the Obama-Biden Administration. https://t.co/Uyix1sT42e — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 20, 2020

He added: “We are all hoping to see you here again soon, or in Shanghai.”

The report noted the $10 million request did not transpire.