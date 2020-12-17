Sen.-elect Tuberville Hints at Backing Electoral College Challenge in the Senate

Earlier this week, Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) suggested he could challenge the Electoral College votes from several states in the U.S. Senate when Congress meets to certify the November 3 election outcome, which had been declared a victory for Joe Biden.

In a video posted by “Undercurrent” executive producer Lauren Windsor on Twitter, Tuberville hinted at the possibility while on the campaign trail for Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) in Georgia.

“Well, you see what’s coming,” he said. “You’ve been reading about it in the House. We’re going to have to — we’re going to have to do it in the Senate.”

BREAKING: Defying McConnell, Sen-elect Tuberville suggests he will challenge Electoral College, while stumping in Georgia pic.twitter.com/1z5wJ2ajVP — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) December 17, 2020

Tuberville was referring to an effort led by fellow Alabamian Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) to reject the Electoral College results from some states in question. Such an effort would require an objection from a member of the House and a member of the Senate.

During an interview with Mobile, AL radio FM Talk 106.5, Brooks said several of his House colleagues were willing to participate. However, a member of the Senate had yet to step forward.

Tuberville indicated in a later interview with Alabama-based Yellowhammer News that he wasn’t a lock to participate but pledged to do his “due diligence” in his considerations.

