Blue State Blues: L.A.’s Soros-funded DA Shoud Be a Warning to All Georgia Voters

Newly-installed Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón is doing everything he said he would do while campaigning. And now we Angelinos are scratching our heads, thinking: “What have we done?”

Gascón has already begun to end cash bail, meaning most people arrested for crimes will simply be released back onto the streets. He is preventing county prosecutors from seeking the death penalty.

This should come as a surprise to nobody who voted for him. Gascón is doing exactly what he said he would do, when George Soros funded him and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) endorsed him.

I am proud to endorse @GeorgeGascon because he understands a district attorney’s job is not to throw people in jail, but to fight for justice. As Los Angeles DA, George will hold police accountable when they break the law and end the criminalization of poverty. pic.twitter.com/WcGoVTDBmH — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 16, 2020

This week, local reporter Bill Melugin of Fox affiliate KTTV-11 reported that DA Gascón will ask for a lighter sentence for a Utah man accused of committing two murders in cold blood last year.

One of his alleged victims was Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputy Joseph Solano, who was waiting in line at a local Jack in the Box when the suspect shot him in the back of the head.

NEW: Under new D.A. George Gascon’s reforms, I’ve confirmed his office is trying to dismiss all enhancements & special circumstances against the alleged double murderer/cop killer accused of shooting LASD deputy Gilbert Solano in the back of his head. His sister is irate. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/SxnPiOuRPG — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 15, 2020

In the campaign, Gascón promised to do for L.A what he did for San Francisco, where he made the city famous for petty crime, drug abuse, and human excrement on the sidewalk.

And he’s doing it.

What does a radical, Soros-funded, Sanders-backed Los Angeles district attorney have to do with Georgia? Everything.

Because the voters in Georgia are being told something very straightforward, very direct, and very dangerous to America.

Last month, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer declared: “Now we take Georgia, and then we change America.”

“Now we take Georgia, then we change the world,” Chuck Schumer via @StatusCoup pic.twitter.com/JMtGPzgZUH — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) November 7, 2020

It’s no secret what he means.

If they win both Senate seats in the upcoming Georgia runoffs, Democrats will take effective control of the entire Senate, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris casting a tie-breaking vote.

They will confirm all of Joe Biden’s worst nominees for the Cabinet. They will push through all of the liberal judges on his mystery list.

WorseDemocrats have made it clear that they will end the filibuster for ordinary legislation. They will pass H.R. 1, Nancy Pelosi’s bill to allow Democrats to steal elections nationwide — legally.

They will also pass a House bill to make Washington, DC, a state, perhaps adding Puerto Rico as well. That will add four new Democratic Senators, a near-permanent majority.

They will pass amnesty for over 11 million illegal aliens; pack the Supreme Court; raise taxes — and that’s just the beginning.

Don’t take my word for it. They’re telling you this.

And all their plans hinge on the election of Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, who have told you who they are in the past.

Ossoff, who is running against Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), styled himself as a centrist when he ran for a congressional seat in the Atlanta suburbs in 2017. But in 2020, he has welcomed Sanders’s support.

Ossoff on @BernieSanders: “I welcome his support. His advocacy for ensuring that healthcare is a human right in this country, for putting the interests of working families over corporate interests is welcome, is necessary, is appreciated. And so is his support.” #gapol #gasen pic.twitter.com/JyVaUOS4vX — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) November 29, 2020

Earlier this year, he vowed to humiliate Trump supporters so that they could never again participate in public life:

“You're going to get beaten so bad you can never run or show your face again in public, because we have had enough…" Failed Senate candidate Jon @Ossoff says @realDonaldTrump is going to lose "so bad" in '20 that supporters won't show their faces. 📹: @mattdizwhitlock pic.twitter.com/CrrZ76C4Yo — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 29, 2020

Moreover, Ossoff’s deputy political director recently revealed that Democrats plan to add three seats to the Supreme Court — and stuff them with liberal justices.

ICYMI: @ossoff Deputy Political Director Reveals Dems Are Hiding Plans To Pack The Supreme Court With Liberal Justices “If Biden gets elected, maybe we’ll add three justices to the Supreme(Court)” “I can’t say that here today(Pack the court), but…" pic.twitter.com/PQ2pGnDpIG — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 11, 2020

Warnock, running against Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), is a career radical who defended Jeremiah Wright and says he wants to “dismantle the value system” of America.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: “We celebrate Reverend Wright… He is a preacher and a prophet” Warnock appeared on Greta Van Susteren’s show in 2008 to praise anti-American and anti-Semitic Reverend Jeremiah Wright, even as Obama condemned the preacher’s offensive remarks. #GAsen #GApol pic.twitter.com/YqmKAONIke — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) November 12, 2020

Georgia senate candidate Raphael Warnock said in 2017 “I came to dismantle the value system” of the American “empire”

pic.twitter.com/OU8mrZQo1O — The doctor (@slinkescouse) December 17, 2020

Warnock has even said that America must “repent” for its “worship of whiteness.”

Raphael Warnock says that "America needs to REPENT for its worship of whiteness." Warnock has preached divisive rhetoric many times from his pulpit. Georgia, don't buy into Warnock's Hate. pic.twitter.com/nw3zQBI8j8 — Heritage Action (@Heritage_Action) December 4, 2020

The lesson that Los Angeles voters have for Georgia voters is simple: listen to the “progressives” when they tell you what they want to do.

Listen to what they are saying. They are not hiding anything. They want to change America. All of them: Schumer, Ossoff, Warnock … and Gascón. They’re selling their change based on the false premise that America is inherently bad.

And once you buy that change, there are no refunds.

If you don’t believe me, wait a few months and then take a long, hard look at Los Angeles, because the City of Angels will be forever changed.

If voters in Georgia buy that kind of change for America, it’s hard even to imagine the magnitude of that potential remorse.

