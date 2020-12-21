A year-end spending package meant to provide Americans with economic relief during the Chinese coronavirus crisis includes using United States taxpayer money to fund border security in foreign countries.

As part of the more than 5,590-page spending bill, the deal provides the country of Jordan with “up to $500,000,000” in taxpayer money “to provide assistance to the Government of Jordan to support the armed forces of Jordan and to enhance security along its borders.”

Likewise, the bill gives $250 million in taxpayer money to the countries of Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Tunisia, and Oman for “enhanced border security.” Specifically in Lebanon, the bill gives taxpayer money to “secure the borders” of Lebanon.

The bill also spends $700 million in taxpayer money on “assistance” for Sudan and its citizens.

The provisions are coupled with direct relief payments for Americans that are half of the $1,200 originally delivered in the CARES Act passed earlier this year. The bill provides $600 stimulus checks for individuals and $1,200 stimulus checks for couples, as well as additional money for each child a couple has.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.