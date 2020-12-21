Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), chairwoman of the powerful House Financial Services Committee, claimed over the weekend Congress missed the opportunity to impeach President Donald Trump for “treason.”

“On my 3/2017 pinned tweet one can see [Paul] Manafort, [Michael] Flynn, [Roger] Stone, all of whom have been pardoned [and] more of them to come. They know the criminal [and] illegal relationship [between] Trump [and] Putin! They’re part of it! We missed our opportunity to impeach him for treason. [New York] can make up for it!” Waters tweeted Sunday.

Waters accused Trump of adoring Russian President Vladimir Putin and blamed Russia for hacking high- profile U.S. government targets.

“My tweets continue to reveal the dangers of Trump [and] his love of Putin! The Prez is LYING about China to protect Putin! Yes, Putin is responsible for the cyber attack!” the California Democrat wrote.

Waters’ remarks follow Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accusing Russian-linked hackers of carrying out the cyberattack that involved several federal agencies and private businesses.

“This was a very significant effort,” Pompeo said in a recent interview with The Mark Levin Show, “and I think it’s the case that now we can say pretty clearly that it was the Russians that engaged in this activity.”

“We’re still unpacking precisely what it is, and I’m sure some of it will remain classified,” he added. “But suffice it to say, there was a significant effort to use a piece of third-party software to essentially embed code inside of U.S. government systems and, it now appears, the systems of private companies and governments across the world, as well.”

On Saturday, Trump claimed China “may” have been behind the hack attack.

Earlier this year, the House approved articles of impeachment on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress against Trump. The Senate subsequently acquitted the president on February 5.