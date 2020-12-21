Over 4,000 People Shot Across Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago in 2020

Over 4,000 people were shot in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago starting January 1, 2020, through to December 16, 2020.

The Chicago Tribune reports the exact figure at 4,005 shooting victims, fatal and non-fatal shootings combined.

A separate body of data from the Tribune lists homicides, noting 744 people were killed January 1, 2020, through December 16, 2020.

Breitbart News reported that 11 people were shot, one fatality, Friday into Saturday morning alone. By Monday morning, ABC 7 / Chicago Sun Times put forward numbers for the entire weekend showing 36 people were shot, six fatality, in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago.

The first fatality of the weekend occurred about 3 a.m. Saturday, when a 47-year-old man was chased down on foot “in the 1300-block of West 87th Street” and shot in the head.

At 1:20 a.m. Saturday a man and woman with gunshot wounds were discovered in a vehicle “in the 3200-block of West 64th Street.” Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Where are Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in condemning the failed leadership of their fellow Democrat Lori Lightfoot in Chicago? How many bodies must pile up before Democrats will demand accountability for Chicago's catastrophic Democrat mayor? https://t.co/Qx7Bf6MEgA — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 23, 2020

At 3:40 p.m. Saturday 23-year-old David Green, Jr., was “on the street” when a someone opened fire from inside a vehicle, striking him numerous times. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

A 19-year-old was sitting in a vehicle “in the 1200-block of South Washtenaw Avenue” around 5:30 p.m. Saturday when someone pulled up and opened fire. The man was transported to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead.

The final fatality of the weekend was that of a 71-year-old woman who was shot and killed at 7:40 p.m. Sunday while inside a residence “in the 10800-block of South Morgan Street.” The shooting occurred when “two males” from outside the residence opened fire, striking the elderly woman numerous times.

